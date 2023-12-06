Maharashtra leaders pays tribute to Dr B R Ambedkar on 'Mahaparinirvan diwas'

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, along with Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar, offered tributes to Dr. B R Ambedkar on his 67th death anniversary today, marking 'Mahaparinirvan Diwas.' The leaders laid floral wreaths at the memorial site 'Chaityabhoomi' in Shivaji Park, Dadar, Mumbai. Thousands of people from across the state traditionally converge at Chaityabhoomi on December 6, the day Dr. B R Ambedkar passed away in 1956.

In anticipation of the significant gathering, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) took measures by setting up temporary sheds, mobile toilets, drinking water facilities, and medical stalls at Shivaji Park. The Maharashtra government declared a public holiday in Mumbai on December 6 to commemorate Dr. Ambedkar's death anniversary, leading to the closure of all state government and administrative offices in the city and its sub-districts, as stated in a government circular issued on Tuesday.

What does Parinirvana mean?

Parinirvana represents a fundamental concept in Buddhism, signifying the attainment of nirvana or liberation during one's lifetime and even after death. In Sanskrit, achieving nirvana posthumously or the release of the soul from the body after death is referred to as Parinirvana. The term "Parinibbana" in Pali is employed to convey the fulfilment of nirvana.

#WATCH | Maharashtra Governor Ramesh Bais, CM Eknath Shinde, Deputy CMs Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar pay tribute to Dr BR Ambedkar on his death anniversary, in Mumbai pic.twitter.com/FUDswB4qEG — ANI (@ANI) December 6, 2023

Special Train Services and Increased Security Measures

To accommodate the influx of people on Mahaparinirvan Din, the Central Railway announced the operation of 18 special long-distance trains to and from Mumbai, in addition to 12 extra local services. Enhanced security measures were implemented, with additional personnel from the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and the Government Railway Police (GRP) stationed at key locations, including Dadar station.

The CR's special services include eight trains toward Mumbai and ten departing from the city. Dadar station witnessed the deployment of an additional 140 RPF personnel and 250 GRP personnel on both Tuesday and Wednesday. Other major stations, such as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT), and Kalyan, also received extra security personnel. Commercial staff were increased to facilitate public movement, with dedicated help desks set up at CSMT and Dadar stations.

Enhanced Services and Safety Measures

To streamline crowd movement, entry and exit points at Dadar station were made unidirectional. Auto announcements about train schedules were made, and details about special trains were disseminated through the Railways app and other platforms. Additional counters for enquiries and Unreserved Ticketing System (UTS) were operational at Chaityabhoomi, with two extra UTS counters at Dadar and CSMT stations.

Medical support was prioritized, with round-the-clock deployment of doctors and paramedical staff at key stations such as Dadar, Kalyan, Thane, and CSMT during Tuesday and Wednesday. The measures aimed to ensure the smooth flow of public movement, enhanced safety, and efficient handling of the crowd during the observance of Dr. B R Ambedkar's death anniversary