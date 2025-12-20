Maharashtra Local Body Poll Results 2025: Know Result Date, Time and Official Websites to Track Updates

The first round of voting for the Maharashtra local body elections was completed on December 2, while polling for the second phase is underway across various regions. The counting of votes for all phases will take place together, with results scheduled to be announced on December 21. Electors will be able to access the outcomes through the State Election Commission’s official portals, mahasec.maharashtra.gov.in and mahasecelec.in. This uniform schedule was implemented following instructions from the Bombay High Court and the SEC to prevent early results from influencing voter behaviour in constituencies voting later.

Maharashtra local body polls 2025 results: Phase 1 election overview

The first phase of the Maharashtra local body elections included polling in 264 municipal councils and nagar panchayats spread across the state. The contest is largely centred on the rivalry between the ruling Mahayuti alliance and the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi. Voting in this phase was conducted through electronic voting machines, ensuring a streamlined process. Nearly one crore eligible voters were registered to participate, reflecting the scale of these grassroots elections. The exercise forms part of the broader rural and urban civic polls being held in accordance with directions issued by the Supreme Court.

Maharashtra local body polls 2025: How to check results

Citizens eager to follow the election outcomes can visit the State Election Commission’s official website for real-time updates as counting progresses. Apart from the web portals, voters can also track ward-wise results using the “True Voter” application or the SEC Maharashtra mobile app, both designed to offer timely and accurate information. Additionally, provisional and final tallies are displayed at designated counting centres, including tehsil offices, schools, and community halls. These results are updated after each round of counting, ensuring transparency throughout the process.

Upcoming municipal corporation polls

The State Election Commission has also announced the schedule for elections to 29 municipal corporations in Maharashtra, including the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. These high-profile civic polls will be conducted in a single phase on January 15, 2026, with results to be declared on January 16. The announcement comes nearly a month after the SEC released the timetable for Nagar Parishad and Nagar Panchayat elections. All schedules have been finalised in compliance with the Supreme Court’s directive to complete every pending local body election in the state before January 31.