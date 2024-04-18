Maharashtra Lok Sabha Election 2024: 5 Constituencies Going to Polls on April 19 in Phase 1 of General Election

The first phase of the 2024 General elections kicks off from tomorrow, April 19th. Around 95,54,667 voters from across the country will be casting their votes across 10,653 polling stations. Out of the 102 constituencies that will vote in the first phase, Maharashtra has polls scheduled for 5 seats. These include Ramtek, Bhandara-Gondiya, Nagpur, Chandrpur and Gadchiroli-Chimur. All of these constituencies belong to the Vidarbha region of the state.

How to Search Polling Station

Voters can access detailed information about their polling station by signing into the website

One can obtain the info by adding the necessary info, phone number, or EPIC number

Timings of Polling

Polling will be from 7 am to 9 pm. However, in case of places such as Aheri, Gadchiroli, Amgaon, Aarmori from Gadchiroli-Chimur Constituency and Arjuni Moregaon from Bhandar-Gondia; polling will be from 7 pm to 3 pm.

At Polling Station

Contrary to popular belief, voters can produce other IDs other than Voter IDs at the polling station. 12 acceptable ID proofs including Aadhar Card can enable one to vote.

Additionally, accessible infrastructure, wheelchairs, and volunteers at the polling station will make it accessible for the differently abled voters who have registered themselves on the Saksham-ECI app.



These five constituencies have big names such as Nitin Gadkari (Nagpur), and Sudhir Mungantiwar (Chnadrapur) in the fray. The votes will be counted on June 4.