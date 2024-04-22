Maharashtra Lok Sabha Election 2024: Amit Shah's Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg Rally on April 24 Cancelled

Campaigning for the Lok Sabha elections is underway. Meanwhile, Union Minister Amit Shah was scheduled to visit Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg. However, BJP leader Ravindra Chavan said that the visit has been canceled. The tour has been canceled due to a change in climate. The next date of the tour will be announced soon, Chavan said.

Chavan further revealed that BJP leader Vinod Tawde will visit on the 24th and take stock of the work done by Mahayuti leaders

"Mahayuti office-bearers and workers have come together to work at the city and village levels. Where there are problems, the seniors are solving those problems. All the workers of the Grand Alliance are working together. We are planning to ensure that more than 70 per cent of the votes are cast for the Grand Alliance," Chavan said.

"We are trying for 100 per cent vote, big organisations are working for it. There is no doubt that the voting will be good, but extreme heat is deterring people from voting" Chavan said. "Everyone knows this vote is for the country. Narendra Modi has a vision. So, the youth seems to be coming in favour of Modi," Chavan further commented.