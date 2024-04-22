MVA Govt Had Plans to Jail Four Leaders Including Fadnavis, Say CM Shinde

Mumbai: Even as the Lok Sabha election campaign is in full swing, allegations and counter-allegations by all party leaders in the state have also taken off. Uddhav Thackeray has been at loggerheads with Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis and CM Eknath Shinde. Now, CM Shinde has made the revelation that the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government had hatched a conspiracy to jail four prominent BJP leaders in the state, including Devendra Fadnavis. Eknath Shinde also claimed that the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) had hatched a conspiracy to poach some BJP MLAs.

During the Lok Sabha election campaign, in an interview with The Times of India, Eknath Shinde said that Chandrakant Patil had recently claimed that the MVA government had hatched a conspiracy to arrest Devendra Fadnavis. "As far as I know, when the Maha Vikas Aghadi government was in power, not only Devendra Fadnavis but also Girish Mahajan, Ashish Shelar, and Pravin Darekar were going to be booked and jailed. Not only this, a conspiracy was also hatched to poach BJP MLAs before the 2024 elections.", Shinde said.

During this interview, Eknath Shinde also made an important statement about how many seats the Shiv Sena-Shinde group will get in the seat-sharing arrangement. "The Shiv Sena will contest 16 seats in Maharashtra. It will include three seats in Mumbai."There is no difference of opinion in the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) over seat-sharing and we are confident that we will break the record of 2019 by winning 42 seats," Shinde said.