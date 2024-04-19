Maharashtra Lok Sabha Election 2024: CM Eknath Shinde Approves Ravindra Waikar's Candidacy for Mumbai North-West Seat

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has given the green signal to Shinde Sena MLA Ravindra Waikar from Jogeshwari East assembly constituency to run for the Mumbai North-West Lok Sabha seat. Waikar has started movements for his run.

Also Read | Maharashtra Lok Sabha Election 2024: Sunetra Pawar Reveals Rs 12.56 Crore Wealth In Nomination Affidavit, Here Are Details Of Her Other Assets



He had meetings with the chief minister at his residence, Varsha. Sources said that his name has been finalised and the CM will make an announcement soon.

Waikar has been holding meetings with Mahayuti office-bearers every day at his Sevalaya office near Jogeshwari East Shyamnagar lake, sometimes at Matoshree Club. He also held a meeting of 8-10 eminent doctors at Matoshree on Wednesday. Sources told Lokmat that campaigning will begin in the next two-three days after Waikar's candidature is announced.