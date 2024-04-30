Maharashtra Lok Sabha Election 2024: Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena nominates Yamini Jadhav from South Mumbai

Ahead of Lok Sabha election, Eknath Shinde has announced their candidate for south Mumbai seat. There was a tussle between BJP, Shinde Shiv Sena and Ajit Pawar NCP over south Mumbai seat. After huge discussion between the Mahayuti has given this seat to Eknath Shinde announced Yamini Yashwant Jadhav as a candidate for south Mumbai seat.

Shiv Sena led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has nominated Byculla MLA Yamini Jadhav from the high-profile Mumbai South seat. There were long deliberations over the seat between Mahayuti allies BJP and Shiv Sena over candidate for this seat. The seat has gone to Shiv Sena in the end. This development came hours after the Shiv Sena announced the name of MLA Ravindra Waikar as its Mumbai Northwest candidate.

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde lad Shiv Sena declares Yamini Jadhav as its candidate for South Mumbai Lok sabha seat. ⁦@NewIndianXpress⁩ pic.twitter.com/xhfnJMtyQN — Sudhir Suryawanshi (@ss_suryawanshi) April 30, 2024

The seat had become a focal point of contention, given the presence of capable leaders from both the BJP and Shiv Sena. However, clarity remained elusive. However, the Shiv Sena has finally announced the name of Yamini Jadhav.

Assembly Speaker Rahul Narvekar and Tourism Minister Mangalprabhat Lodha were actively being assessed as potential BJP contenders. Both Narvekar and Lodha have been engaging in outreach programs within the constituency and are highly visible.

As a result, the identity of the actual Mahayuti candidate for South Mumbai remained veiled in uncertainty. Milind Deora, who transitioned from the Congress to Shiv Sena, and served as an MP from the constituency in 2004 and 2009, had also reportedly expressed interest in contesting the seat. The multitude of leaders vying for a ticket turned Mumbai South into a tightrope walk for the Mahayuti alliance.

Shiv Sena's Arvind Sawant, who has won this seat twice in the recent Lok Sabha elections, remains aligned with Uddhav Thackeray and stands as his party's official candidate. The seat will now witness a contest between Arvind Sawant and Yamini Jadhav.