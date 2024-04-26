Maharashtra Lok Sabha Election 2024: EVM Glitches Disturb Voting in Amravati, Akola, and Wardha

Mumbai: Eight Lok Sabha constituencies in Maharashtra are undergoing polls in the second phase today. In Amravati, Akola, and Wardha, technical snags were seen in EVMs. As a result, voters were halted outside the polling booths. In the first instance. EVMs stopped working in room number 5 of school number 19 at Rukmininagar in Amravati city. The machines were not functioning for about 15 minutes. This had caused a lot of confusion among the voters. Finally, a technical snag in the EVM was fixed. The voting process in Amravati is currently going on smoothly.

On the other hand, EVM machines malfunctioned in Akot Taluka of Akola district. The voting machine at booth number 333 in Umra village suddenly stopped. Voting did not begin until 7:30 AM. The administration was trying to replace the EVMs. The EVM machines also stopped working at a polling booth at Takli in Nanded's Mahur Taluka. The voting process was disrupted as EVMs were switched off for nearly an hour. This led to long queues of voters outside polling booths. The voting process is underway again after the administration corrected a technical glitch in the EVMs.

At the same time, there were problems in the EVM machine in Wardha. Wardha Lok Sabha candidate from BJP Ramdas Tadas, along with his family, cast his vote at booth number 185 of Yashwant Kanya Secondary School in Deoli at 7 am. Voting was disrupted for 40 minutes as the EVM machines stopped working at the very beginning. At 5.15 am, a complaint was received that the machine at the center was faulty. The machine was repaired accordingly. However, Tadas had to wait until the problem was resolved.



Polling for 8 Lok Sabha seats in the state today

In Maharashtra, polling is being held in eight Lok Sabha constituencies - Buldana, Akola, Amravati, Wardha, Yavatmal-Washim, Hingoli, Nanded, and Parbhani. In the first phase, five seats in Vidarbha went to polls.