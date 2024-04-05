Maharashtra Lok Sabha Election 2024: VBA's Candidature Application from Yavatmal-Washim Rejected

Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi has so far changed three candidates for the Lok Sabha elections. The application of one of these candidates has been rejected. Vanchit has so far fielded candidates in 19 constituencies. In the Yavatmal-Washim Lok Sabha seat, Subhash Khemsingh Pawar was replaced by Abhijit Rathod. His application has been rejected. This has come as a big shock to the VBA.

The scrutiny of applications began today. Rathore's application was found to have errors which led to its rejection. April 4 was the last date for filing nominations for the Yavatmal-Washim Lok Sabha seat. A few days before that, Vanchit had suddenly changed its candidature to Rathore. Political circles are speculating that this may not have given Rathore enough time to prepare.

Till last evening, 49 nominations had been filed against 38 candidates from the constituency. The scrutiny of these applications has started today. Rajshree Patil has been fielded from the Mahayuti and Sanjay Deshmukh from the Maha Vikas Aghadi. There was talk that the seat would witness a tight and triangular contest as Vanchit had fielded a candidate. But now the deprived have suffered a major setback. With the exclusion of the candidate, vanchit's challenge in this constituency has come to an end. All eyes are also on who the deprived now support.

Three candidates changed

The Ramtek candidate withdrew citing technical reasons and announced his support to rebel Congress candidate Kishore Gajbhiye. Abhijit Rathod was fielded from the Yavatmal-Washim Lok Sabha seat. Prakash Ambedkar had fielded Babasaheb Ugle from Parbhani. But instead of changing Ugle's candidature, Vanchit has fielded punjabrao Dakh, a meteorologist.