Maharashtra Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Nashik's Golf Club Ground Fully Booked for Star Campaigners

Nashik: With the Lok Sabha elections round the corner, the golf club ground in Nashik has once again come under the spotlight for meetings of Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) leaders and MahaYuti. The parties concerned have lodged a booking for the ground with the municipality from May 15 to 18. Thackeray group chief and former chief minister Uddhav Thackeray will address rallies on May 15, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on May 16, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on May 17, and Union Home Minister Amit Shah on May 18.

Also Read | MNS Vs Shiv Sena (UBT): Who Will Get Mumbai's Shivaji Park Ground For 2024 Lok Sabha Election Campaign

Though the elections in the Nashik constituency are still two months away, political parties are preparing for the elections. The golf club ground in particular is being preferred for public meetings of Maha Vikas Aghadi leaders and the Grand Alliance. On the other hand, political parties have also released lists of star campaigners. Political parties have already started the process of registering the ground. An application has been submitted to the advertising and licensing department of the municipality to provide a ground for public meetings of leaders.



Given this year's elections, there will be meetings of leaders of different parties in the city. Because of this, no objection certificates are issued by the advertising and licensing department of the municipality to make the grounds available in the city for meetings and rallies. After this certificate, the proposal is submitted by the concerned department to the District Collector and District Returning Officer for approval. Permission is then granted for the meeting, said the Nashik Municipal Corporation's advertising and licensing department.

