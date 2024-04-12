Maharashtra Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Sangli Seat Contest to Get Tougher as Raju Shetti's Swabhimani Fields Candidate

The BJP has once again reposed faith in sitting MP Sanjay Patil and announced his candidature from Sangli Lok Sabha seat. However, there was a big rift in the Maha Vikas Aghadi over the nomination and it was finally decided to give the seat to the Shiv Sena's Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray party. Congress leader Vishal Patil, who is upset with Uddhav Thackeray's announcement of Chandrahar Patil's candidature, is said to be preparing for a rebellion. Raju Shetti's Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana has entered the political arena of Sangli and Mahesh Kharade has been fielded.

In the last Lok Sabha elections, Vishal Patil of the Congress had contested on the Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana symbol after the Sangli seat went to the Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana in the seat-sharing arrangement of the alliance. However, the election was triangular because of Gopichand Padalkar, who contested on the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi ticket, and Vishal Patil lost. Later this year, the Sangli District Congress, led by MLA Vishwajit Kadam, made efforts to retain the Sangli Lok Sabha seat with the Congress in the seat-sharing arrangement of the Maha Vikas Aghadi. However, the seat went to the Shiv Sena-Uddhav Bal Thackeray party. While a disgruntled Vishal Patil was looking for other options, he also had the option of contesting again on a Swabhimani ticket. But Raju Shetti has fielded Mahesh Kharade, Sangli district president of Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana.

What did Raju Shetti say?

Talking about Mahesh Kharade's candidature, Raju Shetti said, "Our candidate is a humble man and belongs to a poor farmer's family. So, we will contest this election on a 'one vote one note' basis. Kharade has done a good job as the district president and strong leader of Swabhimani for a long time. We had contested the seat in the last elections. We got about 350,000 votes. This time, Mahesh Kharade will win with more votes than that"

Vishwajit Kadam still has hope

Congress leader and MLA Vishwajit Kadam has demanded a review of Sangli even though the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) has announced seat-sharing. "Even today, we request all Maha Vikas Aghadi leaders to review the political situation in Sangli district and reconsider the decision. This is not my personal feeling but the feeling of the Congress party. I don't deny the atmosphere that exists in the state and the country. But this is a congress party seat and the MVP should seriously think about it," Congress MLA Vishwajit Kadam said.