Maharashtra Lok Sabha Elections: Raju Shetti Likely to Join Maha Vikas Aghadi 

Kolhapur: Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana leader and Lok Sabha candidate Raju Shetti is likely to join the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) from Hatkanangle Lok Sabha constituency. There is a lot of pressure from the workers for this move. A decision in this regard is likely to be taken after talking to party workers today and tomorrow. Some workers are of the opinion that if the BJP is going to any level to win, then there is no harm if they join the MVA.

Shetti's workers also have two views on support. Some want the party to run alone with the goodwill of farmers while others say they should contest the elections with the support of the Maha Vikas Aghadi. The Mahayuti is yet to officially announce the candidature of MP Dhairyashil Mane from the constituency.

There is also a possibility that the candidates remain the same or that the BJP will field Shoumika Mahadik. In such a situation, a triangular contest in the constituency could add to Shetti's woes. The seat has gone from the Maha Vikas Aghadi to the Shiv Sena's Uddhav Thackeray party. They support Shetti, but if Shetti does not join the Maha Vikas Aghadi, the Shiv Sena should field its candidate from the constituency. The Congress is united with Shetti, but the pressure has increased from the NCP and Shiv Sena itself. So it's the turn of the organization to reconsider its stand.



The strength of both Congresses is important

The strength of both the Congresses in the Maha Vikas Aghadi is as important as the support of the Shiv Sena. Three of the six MLAs are from these two parties. While it is true that Shetti was criticized for scheming with sugar factory owners in the last election and it hurt him, it was Shirol, Walwa, and Shirala assembly constituencies dominated by sugar factories that gave him a margin of 46,640 votes. And the once-hyped issue doesn't work very well in the re-election.



No ideological treason

Shetti's political stance since 2016 has been his opposition to the politics of the BJP and Modi. The Maha Vikas Aghadi has the same stand. His decision to join the MVA does not mean that he's committed ideological treason by abandoning his original position for the nomination. With the support of the Maha Vikas Aghadi, Swabhimani's strength in other constituencies can also benefit the alliance.