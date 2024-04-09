Maharashtra Lok Sabha Elections: Supriya Sule Alleges Intimidation of Citizens in Baramati

The Sharad Pawar faction of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has alleged that there are attempts to intimidate people in Baramati constituency.

Also Read | Deadline Set: Mumbai Shops Must Display Marathi Signboards by May 1, Or Face Penalty

"The self-respecting people here will not be afraid of threats. We are not afraid of anyone and will not remain silent. This Maharashtra will not tolerate vendetta politics," MP Surpiya Sule said on Sunday. A gathering of residents of Bhor, Purandar and Mulshi talukas was held at Koparkhairne in Navi Mumbai. At the rally, Sule took a dig at the Grand Alliance, including the BJP. "This government made electricity expensive in the summer. He is not ready to talk about inflation, unemployment, problems of citizens. Good luck to those who have left. I won't talk about them. We will not cry, we will fight, we will stand with new strength," she said.