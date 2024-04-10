Maharashtra Lok Sabha Maharashtra Elections 2024: Sharad Pawar's Group Likely to Unveil Third Candidate List Today

Mumbai: Political developments in the state have picked up pace for the Lok Sabha elections. The seat-sharing tussle in the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) in the state has finally been resolved. The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) has been witnessing a flurry of meetings for the past few days regarding seat-sharing. Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar is likely to release its third list of candidates today. The names of candidates for the Satara, Madha, and Raver seats will be announced today.

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar will release the final list of candidates by noon this afternoon. Earlier, two lists have been released by the Sharad Pawar group. The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) was at loggerheads over some Lok Sabha seats in Sangli, Bhiwandi, and Mumbai. But the Maha Vikas Aghadi meeting was held yesterday where the seat-sharing formula was announced.

In the Maha Vikas Aghadi, the Shiv Sena has been given 21 seats, congress 17, and NCP 10 seats. The Congress has been given 17 seats including Nandurbar, Dhule, Akola, Amravati, Nagpur, Bhandara-Gondiya, Gadchiroli Chimur, Chandrapur, Nanded, Jalna, Mumbai North Central, Pune, Latur, Solapur, Kolhapur, Ramtek and North Mumbai. The Congress had earlier released two lists of Lok Sabha candidates. The third list is likely to be released today.

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar has released its first list of five candidates. Supriya Sule from Baramati and Amol Kolhe from Shirur were fielded. Amar Kale has been given tickets from Wardha, Bhaskar Bhagre from Dindori, and Nilesh Lanke from Ahmednagar. In the second list, Bajrang Sonawane has been fielded from Beed and Balimama Mhatre from Bhiwandi. However, candidates for Satara, Raver, and Madha are yet to be announced. So now all eyes are on who Sharad Pawar will nominate for these seats.