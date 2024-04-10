Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Modi to Lead Extensive Campaign Trail with Record-Breaking Rally Schedule

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to hold the maximum number of rallies in the run-up to the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. He is likely to hold more meetings this year than they did in 2014 and 2019. PM Modi's visits began even before the announcement of the elections and will continue till May 30. In the meantime, he will attend more than 200 events, including about 180 meetings, and 30 roadshows.

In the last election in 2019, PM Modi addressed around 145 rallies. He will soon break that record in this election. This is because Modi's rallies are the most sought-after by candidates. The Prime Minister himself wants at least one program to be held in more and more Lok Sabha constituencies. Union Ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, BJP president J P Nadda and others were present. J. P . Nadda is also holding election rallies every day. Not only the BJP, but its allies also want Modi's rallies to win elections.

PM's rally in Ramtek constituency today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address a public rally in Ramtek constituency, a prestigious seat for the Grand Alliance, on Wednesday. The rally is being held just two days after his rally in Chandrapur.