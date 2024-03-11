Maharashtra Makes Inclusion of Mother's Name Mandatory on All Govt Documents

March 11, 2024

The Maharashtra government mandates the inclusion of mothers' names on all government documents from May 1, 2024. The cabinet ...

Maharashtra Makes Inclusion of Mother's Name Mandatory on All Govt Documents

The Maharashtra government mandates the inclusion of mothers' names on all government documents from May 1, 2024. The cabinet decision extends to birth certificates, school records, property documents, Aadhar cards, and PAN cards.

This is a devloping story...

