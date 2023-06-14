Maharashtra: Man held for trying to supply ganja to accused in court

A 25-year-old man has been arrested here for allegedly trying to provide ganja (cannabis) to an undertrial person at a cout in Nagpur, police said.

Both the men already have several criminal cases registered against them, said an official. Knowing that his friend, arrested recently, was to appear before the court, the accused visited the court premises with the intention of passing him some ganja but police personnel spotted his suspicious movements and nabbed him, the official said. During search, 26 grams of ganja was seized from his possession and a case was registered at Sadar police station.

Earlier, Three persons were arrested for alleged possession of 42 kg of ganja, worth Rs 4.2 lakh, in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said. Acting on a tip-off, the police laid a trap at Ghodbunder and nabbed the trio who had come to sell the contraband, senior inspector Sandeep Kadam of the Kashimira Police station said.