Maharashtra: Manoj Jarange Announces Hunger Strike for Maratha Reservation on January 25

Manoj Jarange Patil, a prominent activist has announced a hunger strike to be held on January 25, 2025, at Antarvali Sarati to demand reservation for the Maratha community. Addressing the issue at an event commemorating the death anniversary of Sant Madan Maharaj in Kada on Friday, Patil highlighted the persistent challenges faced by the community due to the lack of reservation.

Speaking on the occasion, where he was welcomed by Habap Baban Maharaj Bahirwal on behalf of the Sansthan, Patil said, “The Maratha community has been grappling with issues like unemployment and lack of opportunities despite education. Even when jobs are secured, promotions are often stalled due to the absence of reservation. This injustice has placed the lives of our children at risk for years.”

Patil called on the Maratha community to adopt the teachings of the Warkari community, which emphasizes unity and fighting against injustice. “I am ready to sacrifice my life for the welfare of our people,” he declared passionately. He further stressed the importance of the fight for reservation, stating, “While the government currently provides Rs. 1,500 under the 'Ladki Bahin' scheme, this is merely a temporary solution. Reservation, on the other hand, will secure the future of generations. To ensure our children do not face the plight of educated unemployment, the entire community must come together for this cause.”

Also read: Sanjay Raut's House Recce: Mumbai Police Form Eight Teams to Probe Alleged Suspicious Activity Outside Shiv Sena (UBT) MP's Bungalow

Patil urged community members to hold village meetings and foster unity. “Sacrifice just one day for the community and take to the streets for the happiness of the poor. With collective effort, we will undoubtedly win this fight for reservation,” he said with confidence. The hunger strike on January 25 is expected to be a major event in the ongoing movement for Maratha reservation, with Patil calling on people to participate in large numbers to make their voices heard.