Maharashtra: Massive Fire Breaks Out at Mahavitaran Power Station in Arvi; Power Supply Disrupted

A massive fire broke out at the 132 kV power station of Mahavitaran on Wardha Marg in Arvi at around 5:30 PM on November 27. The blaze was so intense that flames could be seen rising into the sky from over a kilometer away. The exact cause of the fire was not known at the time of reporting.

Engineers from Mahavitaran arrived at the site to assess the situation. As the fire grew stronger, local citizens alerted the Arvi Municipality Fire Department, which quickly deployed personnel to the scene. They attempted to control the fire by spraying water, while additional fire brigades from the CAD camp in Pulgaon and Ashti were called in to assist.

The fire is believed to have caused losses amounting to lakhs of rupees, although no casualties were reported. The intense blaze also disrupted the power supply to Arvi city and surrounding villages, leaving the entire area in darkness throughout the night. Mahavitaran stated that power would be restored after midnight.

As news of the fire spread rapidly, a large crowd of onlookers gathered at the scene. The police were present to manage the crowd and maintain order. However, as of the latest update, the fire had not yet been fully extinguished.