Maharashtra Minister Aaditya Thackeray inaugurates EV charging station in Mumbai
Maharashtra Minister Aaditya Thackeray inaugurated an EV charging station powered by bio-gas in Mumbai.
"I think it's the first such charging point in the country. We're looking at a lot of public transport and private transport moving towards electric mobility," he said.
