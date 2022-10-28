Maharashtra minister Abdul Sattar asks district collector do you drink alcohol?

A video was surfaced in which Maharashtra Agriculture Minister Abdul Sattar is purportedly heard asking Beed district collector Radhabinod Sharma if he consumes alcohol.

Sattar made the alleged comments while on a tour of Beed district in central Maharashtra to assess damage to crops caused by excessive rains in October. He was in Gevrai taluka of the district on October 21 to inspect crop damage.

The video, which surfaced shows the minister sitting in a hall with collector Sharma, district officials and some other people. When tea is served to Sattar and others present in the hall, Sharma declines to have tea, PTI reported.

Maharashtra Congress general secretary Sachin Sawant hit out at Abdul Sattar and wrote in a tweet, "Whether it was rain damage tour or alcohol watching tour?"