Maharashtra minister Chhagan Bhujbal receives notice over derogatory remarks on Maratha community

Chhagan Bhujbal, a prominent Minister and MLA affiliated with NCP's Ajit Pawar faction has been served a formal notice following derogatory remarks he made about the Maratha community.

According to reports, the notice specifies that comments made during the Samata Parishad meeting in Mumbai have caused offence to the Maratha community It calls for an immediate withdrawal of these statements and a formal apology, accompanied by a caution of potential legal consequences in case of non-compliance.

According to reports in FPJ, Satish Kale, a resident of Pimpri-Chinchwad who has recently initiated an indefinite fast to demand Maratha community reservation, served the notice to Bhujbal through Advocate Atul Patil. Kale underlines that the demand for reservation doesn't target any specific caste or individual, and he believes that Bhujbal's remarks are fostering division among communities.

The notice emphasizes that Bhujbal's statements may be seen as a violation of his oath of office, being a minister in the Maharashtra government.