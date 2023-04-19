Maharashtra minister hints at Ajit Pawar quitting NCP amid conflicting reports and denials

Maharashtra cabinet minister and Shiv Sena leader Gulabrao Patil has suggested that there could be significant political developments in the next few days. According to reports, Patil has hinted that NCP leader Ajit Pawar has decided to quit the party. He stated that something major could happen within 2-3 days.

This comes in the wake of former Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister, Ajit Pawar conducting a press conference a day ago and announcing that he is not leaving the NCP, despite news reports claiming that he and 40+ MLAs supporting him are planning to join the BJP.

According to Gulabrao Patil, the current political scenario suggests that Ajit Pawar has decided to quit NCP. He further stated that it doesn't take an astrologer to figure this out, as news channels are already covering this development. Patil also mentioned that there is a strong possibility that Ajit Pawar's decision might be announced in the next two to three days.

The political situation in Maharashtra remains uncertain as reports about Ajit Pawar's future in the NCP conflict. Although Gulabrao Patil's statements suggest a significant event is forthcoming, both Sharad Pawar and Ajit Pawar have denied any intentions of leaving the party. The situation remains uncertain as it is unclear whether Ajit Pawar will indeed join the BJP.