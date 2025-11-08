Maharashtra: Minor Girl Assaulted in Nanded While Returning From Tuition, Local Demands Action

Maharashtra: Shocking case of crime has been reported in Nanded district, where a 22-year-old man sexually assaulted a 6-year-old girl in Mukhed in the district. Police have arrested a suspected youth in this case. Meanwhile, there is a demand for the death penalty for this accused.

Police have started investigation in this case. It has come to light that this incident took place on Friday (November 7). As per the information, victim girl was returning home from a private tuition near her house. On this occasion, the accused sexually assaulted her.

After this incident came to light, the citizens demanded the death penalty for the accused. They also demanded that this case be tried in a fast-track court. On this, the police also informed that they will try to try this case in a fast-track court.

Police have registered a case in this case .