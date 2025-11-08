Sangli: Man Kills Lover Over Money Issue, Dumps Body in River; Police Launch Probe

Sangli Crime: Frustrated by continuous demands, man straggled lover to death and to clear evidence threw body in Krushna river. Deceased woman identified as Rasika Malleshi Kadam from Ishwarpur was having an affair with accused Tukaram Wategaonkar Borgaon. Body was recovered three days after Tukaram confessed the crime.

Rasika was having affair with Tukaram Wategaonkar, however, as Rasika repeatedly asked Tukaram for money, an argument broke out between the two. Tired of this argument, Tukaram called her to farm, saying that he would give her money. There, the two argued again and the accused confessed to the police that he had strangled Rasika and murdered her. After this, the accused put the body on a two-wheeler and threw the two-wheeler into the river from the bridge over the Krishna river at Takari. The two-wheeler was found first during the search operation, but the body was not found.

After a continuous three-day search hampered by river conditions and the body's decomposition, the body was recovered near Masuchiwadi Ghat, seven kilometers from Takari Bridge, around 11:30 am on Friday. The search involved Arjun Vaze from Borgaon Gram Panchayat, Shankar Baidande of Ayush Helpline, Avinash Pawar, Suraj Sheikh, Seemnath Aivale, Pramod Aivale, Jamir Borgave, Naresh Patil, Himanshu Kurlapkar, Chintamani Pawar, and a police team. Assistant Police Inspector Samadhan Ghuge, under the guidance of Police Inspector Somnath Wagh, is leading the ongoing investigation.