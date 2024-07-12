Maharashtra MLC Election 2024: Controversy Erupts Over Voting of BJP's Jailed MLA Ganpat Gaikwad Who Shot At Shinde Sena Leader

Massive political activities ensued on Friday as voting for the Maharashtra legislative assembly elections. With 11 seats vacant, and 12 candidates (9 Mahayuti, 3 MVA) in fray, the contest has become intense.

The Congress on Friday morning had written to returning officer of the biennial elections not to allow BJP MLA Ganpat Gaikwad, accused of firing upon a Shiv Sena leader inside a police station, to cast his vote.

Thr Congress candidate Pradnya Satav, in this letter, said Gaikwad is in judicial custody and cannot vote under Section 62(5) of Representation of the People Act, 1951.

However, at the time of this report being prepared, Gaikwad had arrived at the Vidhan Bhawan in Mumbai from Taloja prison. He will vote in the elections in all likeliness.

Leader of Opposition in the council, Ambadas Danve slammed election commission officials for allowing Gaikwad to vote.

Ambadas Danve expressed his concerns regarding the justice system and the misuse of power. "It's clear that justice is being served differently for different individuals. Anil Deshmukh faced just accusations, but the whole world witnessed Ganpat Gaikwad shooting with his own gun. Anil Deshmukh was not allowed to vote. If Ganpat Gaikwad is permitted to vote, it is an abuse of power," he stated.

Danve further questioned the impartiality of the Election Commission, saying, "Is the Election Commission biased? This question will arise. It will become evident that the Election Commission works under BJP's pressure, acting like their personal servant."

Anil Deshmukh, former home minister and NCP MLA, also criticised the situation. "Ganpat Gaikwad receives one type of justice, while we receive another. I was not allowed to vote, so we will seek redress on this matter," Deshmukh declared.

"We will raise our voices against the injustice done to us in this entire affair. False accusations were made against me, and I was imprisoned. During that election, I also requested permission to vote, but the court denied it. Both the lower court and the high court denied me permission. Now, Ganpat Gaikwad has been granted permission by the court. Ganpat Gaikwad should not have been allowed," Deshmukh emphasised.