Maharashtra MLC Election Result 2024 : Mahayuti Wins 9 Seats, MVA Gets 3; Jayant Patil Faces Defeat, Check Winners List

In the Legislative Council elections, the Mahayuti alliance secured 9 out of 11 seats, while the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) won 2 seats. From the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Shivajirao Garje and Rajesh Vitekar emerged victorious. Congress's Dr. Pragya Satav also won. From the Shinde faction, Bhavna Gawli and Kripal Tumane secured victories. The Thackeray faction saw Milind Narvekar win. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidates Parinay Fuke, Pankaja Munde, Yogesh Tilekar, Sadabhau Khot, and Amit Gorkhe were also victorious.

Peasants and Workers party's Jayant Patil, who was suported by the NCP led by Sharad Pawar, had to face defeat due to contest sparked by Milind Narvekar's nomination. MVA had hoped to break into the Mahayuti to get all 3 candidates elected, but Patil fell short in the end.

Ajit Pawar extended his congratulations to the newly elected Mahayuti members, stating, "All nine Mahayuti candidates have won. We aim to replicate this strategic success in the Assembly elections as well."

Reflecting on the election results, Pawar said, "We had 42 votes in the Legislative Council elections, but we received 47, gaining an extra 5 votes. We are grateful for this support."

Pankaja Munde expressed her joy at the win, saying, "I am delighted to see the people's happiness at my victory. I will work diligently wherever I can contribute the most. Seeing the joy on people's faces is truly heartwarming."

List of party-wise winners:

BJP:

- Pankaja Munde

- Parinay Fuke

- Amit Borkhe

- Yogesh Tilekar

- Sadabhau Khot

Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde Faction):

- Bhavana Gawli

- Kripal Tumane

Nationalist Congress Party (Ajit Pawar Faction):

- Shivajirao Garje

- Rajesh Vitekar

Congress:

- Dr. Pradnya Rajiv Satav

Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray Faction):

- Milind Narvekar