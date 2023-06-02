Maharashtra: MMRDA to build new public park and club house at BKC

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has identified an area in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) to set up a public park with a club house and helipads. For this, it has invited private players to create and maintain the facility through design, build, finance, operate, transfer (DBFOT) basis.

According to a Free Press Journal report, the recreation space is most likely not a free area for the public to relax and unwind their worries. This theme-based park will be in G-Block of the central business district and will have a clubhouse, open air banquet lawns and two helipads. As per the plans, the club will have suites, conference room, auditorium, restaurant, fitness zone and indoor game facilities. There will also be areas for swimming pool, lawn tennis, cricket, football ground, basketball court and running track of 400 meters. So far, the MMRDA on its own has developed parks at two places – E Block within BKC and Maharashtra Nature Park at Dharavi. While another one within the business district is being operated by an oil-to-retail conglomerate. For sports, a cricket ground is also available, but one has to take membership of a certain club.