Maharashtra Monsoon Session 2023: MVA MLAs stage protest against Shinde government outside assembly

The monsoon session of Maharashtra's Legislative Assembly and Council commenced amidst a protest, on Monday, July 17. The Opposition members, representing Congress and Shiv Sena (UBT), gathered on the stairwell of Vidhan Bhavan, the legislature building, and voiced their dissent against the ruling government by raising powerful slogans.

The absence of any leader from Sharad Pawar's faction of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) at the protest raised questions. This was particularly noteworthy considering their claims of having the support of 19 MLAs. Notably, Sharad Pawar's nephew, Ajit Pawar, and other allied leaders had a meeting with him on the preceding Sunday.

Visuals depicting the protest from the stairwell surfaced, capturing the moment when Varsha Gaikwad, the Chief of Congress Mumbai, prominently held a black banner condemning the 'unconstitutional' and 'tainted' government.