Maharashtra Assembly Monsoon Session 2025 To Begin June 30; State Assembly to Table Major Bills

The proceedings for the upcoming Monsoon Session of the Maharashtra State Legislature were finalized on Thursday. In the meeting of the Business Advisory Committee held on Thursday, the schedule for the Monsoon Session was decided. As per the decision, the Monsoon Session will commence on June 30 at the Vidhan Bhavan in Mumbai and will continue until July 18, according to the statement issued by the Legislature Secretariat.

The meeting of the State Legislature’s Business Advisory Committee took place on Thursday at the Vidhan Bhavan. Present in the meeting were Legislative Council Chairperson Prof. Ram Shinde, Legislative Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar, Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Eknath Shinde, Legislative Council Deputy Chairperson Dr. Neelam Gorhe, Assembly Deputy Speaker Anna Bansode, Higher and Technical Education & Parliamentary Affairs Minister Chandrakant Patil, IT Minister Ashish Shelar, Food and Civil Supplies Minister Chhagan Bhujbal, Water Resources Minister Girish Mahajan, Legislative Council Opposition Leader Ambadas Danve, Deepak Kesarkar, Bhaskar Jadhav, Nitin Raut, Jitendra Awhad, Amin Patel, MLCs Bhai Jagtap, Praveen Darekar, Prasad Lad, Shrikant Bharatiya and others. The session planning was discussed during the meeting, and Legislature Secretary Jitendra Bhole presented details about the agenda.

Special Public Security Bill to be Introduced

To prevent the youth from being influenced by anti-national leftist extremism and turning towards Maoist ideologies that challenge the Constitution of India, the Maharashtra Government has drafted a special Public Security Bill. This bill will be presented for approval during the upcoming Monsoon Session.

The fifth meeting of the committee related to the bill was held at the Vidhan Bhavan on Thursday. After the meeting, Revenue Minister and Chairman of the Special Public Security Bill Committee, Chandrashekhar Bawankule, addressed the media. He stated that responsible citizens across Maharashtra have shown strong support for the bill. Around 13,000 suggestions and amendments were studied in detail, and the objectives and purpose of the bill were thoroughly examined before finalization.

Bawankule called it a promising step toward positive social impact, highlighting the significant contributions made by all committee members. Based on the collected suggestions and key opinions of the members, some amendments have been made to the bill, and the final version will be tabled in the Monsoon Session for approval.

What Are the Amendments?

Key amendments proposed in the bill include: