Maharashtra: MSRTC likely to introduce electric-run AC buses on Mumbai-Pune route from May 1

The Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) will introduce electric-run AC buses on the Mumbai-Pune route most likely from May 1 (Maharashtra Day). Eight buses have already arrived in Pune. According to a Indian Express report, These new electric buses will run under the Shivneri brand, which is the premium brand of MSRTC. The new fleet will replace the existing diesel-run Shivneri buses. According to MSRTC, the fares will be less compared to those of private AC buses operating on this route. “Besides, it will help reduce carbon footprint…” said an MSRTC official, adding that these new e-buses manufactured by Olectra can carry up to 45 passengers.

The AC e-buses have comfortable push-back seats designed for long-distance travel. They feature a modern infotainment system with a TV and Wi-Fi facility. The seats are equipped with USB chargers. There is also a luggage capacity of five cubic meters. The e-buses are powered by a made-in-India Li-ion phosphate battery manufactured by Olectra Greentech Limited. The electric buses have also been designed to meet safety standards. They are equipped with security systems including the TUV-certified EU-standard FDSS system, the Indian-standard ADAS system (Advanced Driver Assistance System), and the ITS system. The D-Froster installed in the buses also improves visibility for the driver in foggy conditions. The cost of each e-bus is nearly Rs 1.6 crore. Notably, Olectra privately operated e-buses under the Puri bus service brand between Mumbai and Pune for one and a half years to understand the market scenario. The fare was in the range of Rs 315 to Rs 400 on the Mumbai-Pune route.