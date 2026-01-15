Maharashtra Municipal Election 2026: Voters Face Strict Action for Attempting to Erase Ink and Vote Again Warns SEC

The State Election Commission has made it clear that any attempt by a voter to remove the indelible ink applied on the finger, with the intention of misleading officials or attempting to vote a second time, will be treated as a criminal offence. The Commission has cautioned that such actions undermine the integrity of the electoral process and will not be tolerated. Officials have warned that if any individual is caught trying to cast another vote after deliberately erasing or tampering with the ink mark, strict legal proceedings will be initiated against the voter concerned, in accordance with election laws.

The Commission further explained that even if a voter succeeds in fading or removing the ink mark, casting a second vote is practically impossible. Robust safeguards are already built into the voting system, including detailed records that are updated immediately once a voter exercises their franchise. These records ensure that every voter can vote only once, irrespective of the visibility of the ink mark. Simply removing the ink does not override these checks. The Election Commission has once again instructed all election officials and polling staff to remain alert and vigilant to prevent any such attempts during polling.

Additionally, the State Election Commission pointed out that formal orders regarding the use of marker pens for applying indelible ink were issued on November 19, 2011, and November 28, 2011. Since then, marker pens have consistently been used in local body elections. As per the guidelines, the ink must be applied clearly by rubbing the marker three to four times on the nail and the skin above it, ensuring long-lasting visibility. These instructions are also printed on the pens. Voters have been urged to avoid malpractice and respect the sanctity of elections.