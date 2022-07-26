Maharashtra Navnirman Transport holds Highway Roko Andolan

On behalf of Maharashtra Navnirman Transport Sena, Maharashtra Navnirman Transport Sena held a Highway Roko Andolan at the Kini toll booth on the Pune-Bangalore highway as toll collection continued even after the expiry of the toll booth at Kini (at Hatkangale). At this time, the officials raised slogans against the toll administration. So, a statement was given to the officials of the National Highways Authority demanding that the toll collection should be stopped.

Kini and Tasawade (District Satara) toll booths on the Pune-Bangalore highway have expired. However, the Maharashtra Navnirman Transport Sena had warned of agitation as the National Highway Authority continued to collect tolls on the grounds of a six-tier system.

Today, Tuesday, at 12 o'clock in the morning, the protest was led by Raju Jadhav, the District President of the Transport Force. At this time, toll collection must be stopped at the toll booth. They stopped the road for about ten minutes, dressed in black clothes and carrying scales in their hands, wearing black clothes and carrying scales. Statement of demand etc.

Praveen Mane, Nagesh Chaugule, Feroze Mulla, Vaibhav Hirve, Nayan Gaikwad, Ashok Patil, Sardar Khatik, and Ganesh Buchde were present in a large number of transport workers. A police force along with a contingent of Rapid Action Force was deployed at the protest site by the Pethwadgaon Police Station.