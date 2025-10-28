Maharashtra: NCP (SP) Leader Eknath Khadse’s Bungalow In Jalgaon Looted

Burglars struck at the house of NCP (SP) Leader Eknath Khadse in Shivram Nagar Jalgaon. . The incident came to light this morning. According to reports, thieves broke open the locks of the doors at Khadse’s Shivram Nagar residence late at night and looted cupboards on the ground and first floors.

Jalgaon, Maharashtra: Thieves strike the residence of senior NCP leader Sharad Pawar and MLA Eknath Khadse in Shivram Nagar, looting valuables, including from Raksha Khadse's room. Police are investigating, checking CCTV and other security measures. The incident follows a recent… pic.twitter.com/34tYfziO3S — IANS (@ians_india) October 28, 2025

According to reports 868 grams of gold and Rs.35,000 cash has gone missing from the house. Police officers and personnel have reached the spot and are conducting an inspection. Deputy Superintendent of Police Nitin Ganpure said confirmed the robbery. In his statement to the media DSP said, “The house is locked, and the caretaker is absent. There is no CCTV footage from the premises. We are investigating nearby cameras and working with the local police and Gune Shack to identify the culprits. Notably, just a few days ago, a robbery took place at the petrol pump in Muktainagar owned by Khadse’s daughter-in-law, Union Minister of State for Sports Raksha Khadse. Following that armed robbery, this fresh incident of theft at the Khadse family’s Jalgaon bungalow has raised serious security concerns.