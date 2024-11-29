Maharashtra New CM: Eknath Shinde Calls Delhi Meeting With Amit Shah, JP Nadda 'Positive'

After meeting Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP President JP Nadda in Delhi, Maharashtra caretaker Chief Minister Eknath Shinde described the discussion as "good and positive." Shinde revealed that another meeting of the Mahayuti alliance would take place in Mumbai to finalize the Chief Minister's post.

“This was the first meeting where we had detailed discussions with Amit Shah and JP Nadda. A subsequent meeting of Mahayuti leaders will be held in Mumbai to decide on the Chief Minister,” Shinde said.

The meeting was attended by key leaders, including BJP’s Devendra Fadnavis and NCP chief Ajit Pawar. The discussions were centered on forming the new government in Maharashtra following the alliance's electoral success. After the meeting, Shinde, Fadnavis, and Pawar left Delhi late at night.

Shinde reiterated that there were no disputes regarding the Chief Minister's role and stated that he is ready to accept any decision made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "I clarified yesterday that there are no hurdles about the Mahayuti’s Chief Minister. For me, the title of 'ladla bhai' holds greater value than any designation," he added.

In the recent assembly elections, the BJP emerged as the largest party with 132 seats in the 280-member Maharashtra Assembly. Its allies, Shiv Sena (led by Shinde) and NCP (led by Pawar), secured 57 and 41 seats, respectively.