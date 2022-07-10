Maharashtra, on flood alert as rain continues to wreck havoc on other Indian states

Just as several parts of Maharashtra have been witnessing heavy rainfall over the past few days amidst the wet spell on the state, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported moderate rain in the city and suburbs of Mumbai on Saturday, and forecasted the possibility of heavy (64.5 to 115.5 mm) to very heavy rainfall (115.6 to 204.4 mm) at isolated places in the financial capital. IMD had issued a red alert in Mumbai from 1:00 pm on Friday till the next 24 hours and also issued an orange alert for Mumbai and Thane till July 10.

Even as several parts of Maharashtra have been witnessing heavy rainfall over the past few days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert for Mumbai and Thane till Sunday.Meanwhile, a flood-like situation occurred in several areas of the Gadchiroli district.Reportedly, almost all the districts were on high alert and Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has been monitoring the situation personally.Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao asked Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar to alert all concerned departments to take safety measures amidst heavy rains in the state. Telangana and Maharashtra have been on red alert since Saturday. Rao also said he would review the situation closely and hold a video conference with officials on Sunday. He also urged people to not take risks or step outside during heavy downpours unless there was an emergency.