Maharashtra: One Killed, Another Injured After Truck Hits Motorcycle in Sakoli, Bhandara

In tragic incident two bikers who were returning to their village after re-filling petrol at a petrol pump in Sakoli were hit by a truck coming from the opposite direction. One of them was died on the spot while other was injured. The incident took place on the Sakoli National Highway at 4 pm on Friday. The truck fled after the accident.

The deceased has been identified as Subhash Dhaniram Bhajipale (42) and the injured as Dhanraj Kapgate (55). Both are residents of Parsodi village. Both of them had come to Sakoli from their village on a motorcycleon Friday afternoon for some work. After finishing work, before returning to their village, they re-filled petrol from Petrol Pump. After that, when they were leaving for their village, an unknown truck hit the motorcycle hard in front of Shriram Rice Mill on the Mumbai-Kolkata National Highway. Subhash Bhajipale died on the spot.

The incident site is in the city area. Citizens rushed to the spot after hearing a loud noise after the accident. Subhash Bhajipale was crushed to death shortly after. The injured Dhanraj Kapgate was rushed to a local private hospital by citizens and police. The body of the deceased was sent to the sub-district hospital for post-mortem.