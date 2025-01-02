Maharashtra: Plaster Slab Collapse at Zilla Parishad School in Gondia, Four Students Injured

The tragic incident at a Zilla Parishad school in Saitola, Gondia district, reveals the poor conditions of many government schools. On Thursday afternoon, a plaster slab fell from the classroom ceiling, injuring four students—one seriously and three with minor injuries. This Zilla Parishad Primary School, which accommodates grades 1 to 4, has been operating in a building over 20 years old, constructed under the Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan initiative.

Despite numerous complaints to the Education Department about the building's deteriorating condition, no repairs have been made. The situation has long been a concern, and this incident highlights the negligence of the authorities. Frustrated parents have threatened to lock the school if immediate repairs are not addressed. As a result of this incident, more parents are choosing to send their children to private, English-medium schools, believing they offer better facilities and safer environments.

This incident underscores the neglect of government schools, especially in rural areas, and emphasizes the urgent need for reforms and investment in educational infrastructure to protect students' safety and well-being.