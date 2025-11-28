Maharashtra: Pod Taxi Project To Begin Soon; Bhoomi Pujan Within Six Months, Says Pratap Sarnaik

Maharashtra minister Pratap Sarnaik announced on Friday that an upcoming pod taxi service will connect Thane, Mira-Bhayandar and Navi Mumbai, reported PTI. He confirmed that the Bhoomi Pujan (groundbreaking ceremony) for the project is expected to take place within six months. Pod taxis operate as part of a Personal Rapid Transit (PRT) system where electric, driverless vehicles travel on elevated routes, transporting small passenger groups efficiently. Sarnaik made the announcement during an event commemorating the death anniversary of Thane’s first mayor, Satishchandra Pradhan, and added that planning work is progressing swiftly to bring the futuristic system closer to implementation.

The first corridor of this advanced system is expected to provide rapid connectivity between Thane, Mira-Bhayandar and Navi Mumbai. State officials believe this technology will boost regional travel efficiency, reduce congestion and modernize the local transport network. Earlier, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis stated that the pod taxi network would strengthen last-mile connectivity and ease the pressure on Mumbai’s already stretched transport infrastructure. In September this year, Fadnavis also reiterated that the new mobility service would be introduced soon to support growing commuter needs and offer an alternative to conventional road-based systems, PTI reported.

During a recent high-level meeting held at Sahyadri Guest House in Malabar Hill, CM Fadnavis highlighted the importance of the project, especially for high-density commercial hubs like the Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC). With the upcoming bullet train terminal and the new Bombay High Court building expected to increase traffic, he stated that pod taxis will be critical in decongesting the area. The meeting was attended by Mumbai Police Commissioner Deven Bharti, MMRDA chief Sanjay Mukherjee, and senior IAS officers from urban development, transport and home departments. Mukherjee and Bharti also delivered presentations on feasibility, technology and route planning.

Fadnavis further stressed the importance of integrating pod taxis with Mumbai’s unified mobility card to ensure seamless travel across multiple public transport platforms, including metros and buses. He instructed officials to coordinate development around Bandra and Kurla stations and ensure dedicated pod taxi access routes connecting key commercial buildings with railway stations and transport nodes. The state government believes the system will significantly improve last-mile connectivity in areas with heavy pedestrian movement, particularly in BKC. Authorities also expect the project to represent a major step toward smart mobility, reducing travel time and improving overall commuting convenience in Mumbai’s metropolitan region.