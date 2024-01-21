Maharashtra Police Constable, Who Underwent Sex Change Surgery, Becomes Father

Lalit Salve, a Maharashtra Police constable from Beed district who underwent a sex-reassignment surgery to become a man, has embraced fatherhood. Lalit Salve, 36, got married in 2020 and became a father to a boy on January 15. The couple has decided to name their son Aarush. My journey from being a woman to a man was full of struggles. During this time, I was blessed to have many people who supported me. My wife Seema wished to have a child…I am happy that I have become a father now. My family is thrilled,” Salve told the media.

Originally named Lalita Salve at birth in June 1988, this police officer observed bodily changes in 2013. Medical tests revealed the presence of a Y chromosome, typically associated with males, whereas females typically have two X chromosomes. Diagnosed with gender dysphoria, doctors recommended sex reassignment surgery for Mr. Salve, as men typically possess both X and Y sex chromosomes. This medical intervention was suggested to align with his identified gender and alleviate the challenges associated with gender dysphoria.After receiving approval from the state government in 2018, the constable underwent sex-change surgery, a process involving three surgeries between 2018 and 2020. Following this transformative journey, Mr Salve entered a new chapter in his personal life by marrying a woman from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar in 2020.