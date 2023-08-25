Maharashtra: Police get hoax call about threat at Mumbai Airport

Mumbai police received a fake threat call about a bomb in a plane at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport. In a swift probe initiated by the police, the caller was identified as a boy from Satara.

The caller said that a bomb was planted on a flight about to take off after 10 hours, an official said. After receiving the call, police immediately came into action and found it to be a hoax call. A 10-year-old boy from Satara had made this call, the official added.