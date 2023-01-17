Maharashtra: Police registers case against housing society chairman under Atrocities Act for abusing flat owner in Thane

Police have registered an FIR under Atrocities Act against the chairman and other office-bearers of a housing society in Maharashtra’s Thane city for allegedly abusing a flat owner who had a dispute with them over the maintenance bill of his house.

The flat owner, who belongs to a Scheduled Caste, in his police complaint said he had raised an objection over the maintenance charges worth Rs 5 lakh levied on him, an official from Kapurbawdi police station said.

He claimed the housing society office-bearers were harassing him since 2016 by way of the wrong billing and did not give an explanation for it, the official said.

When he approached the society office, the chairman had in the presence of other office-bearers allegedly abused him over his caste, he said.

Based on his complaint, the Kapurbawdi police on Monday registered the case against the housing society’s chairman, secretary, treasurer and two other members of the managing committee under provisions of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, the official said.