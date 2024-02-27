Maharashtra Police Registers Case Against Maratha Quota Activist Manoj Jarange Patil

The Maharashtra Police has filed a case against Maratha reservation activist Manoj Jarange Patil under sections 341, 143, 145, 149, and 188 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Patil is accused of inciting the general public to block a road in Beed, resulting in a significant traffic jam and inconvenience to people. Additionally, authorities have registered cases related to traffic congestion in 25 other locations in Beed, as confirmed by Nandakumar Thakur, Superintendent of Police in Beed.

The Maratha community has become aggressive again for reservation. Beed district has also been alerted after a bus was set on fire in Ambad taluka of Jalna district. Internet services in the district have been suspended for 10 hours. The borders of the Beed and Jalna districts have also been sealed. The district police force is now taking strict steps and tight security has been put in place everywhere. Bus and internet services have been suspended in Beed, Jalna, and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

Incidents of arson were reported in the district on October 30, 2023. The beed police's action was then questioned. After a few days of quiet, the Maratha community has been aggressive again since Sunday. Some people set the bus on fire at Tirthpuri in Ambad taluka despite Manoj Jarange Patil's appeal for peace. Jarange's associates have also been detained by the police. As a result, the community has become aggressive, and the possibility of another stone pelting and arson cannot be ruled out. Following the same thread, the Beed district administration and the police have taken strict steps. The Beed-Jalna district border has been sealed this morning. In addition, 28 places are being cordoned off and vehicles are being checked. Internet services have also been suspended. The internet will be shut down 100 percent in the next few hours. The administration and police have appealed to the people to maintain peace.