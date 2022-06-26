Maharashtra Political Crisis: Eknath Shinde calls 'MVA' a dragon says, he is fighting for Shiv Sena's freedom

In his latest message for Uddhav Thackeray's supporters, rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde on Saturday explained the reason behind his ongoing revolt against the party supremo – a ‘dragon’ named MVA (Maha Vikas Aghadi).“My dear Shiv Sainiks, try to understand the MVA's game. I am fighting to free the Shiv Sena and Shiv Sainiks from the dragon named MVA. This fight is only for the benefit of the Shiv Sainiks. Your Eknath Sambhaji Shinde,” he wrote on Twitter, his post translated roughly from Marathi.

Shinde's revolt against Thackeray, who is also the western state's chief minister, began earlier this week, when the former, with a handful of party MLAs, arrived in Surat in the neighbouring Gujarat. From there, the rebels flew to faraway Assam, where they are put up in a hotel in the northeastern state's largest city, Guwahati.The Eknath Shinde faction has asked the hotel management to extend its booking in Guwahati for two more days. Earlier this booking was till 28th June. With the state plunged into a political crisis after a rebellion in the Shiv Sena, the Mumbai police has banned unlawful assembly of more than five persons under provisions of the Maharashtra Police Act in the city and beefed up security at the residences and offices of all ministers, elected representatives and party leaders. The prohibitory order was issued on June 4 and reiterated by the police now in the wake of the political situation in the state.

