Maharashtra Political Crisis: Sharad Pawar did not know that Uddhav Thackeray would resign, says Jayant Patil

Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde's mutiny led to the collapse of the Mahavikas Aghadi government. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has resigned from the Legislative Council, along with the post of Chief Minister. Uddhav Thackeray met Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Wednesday night and handed over his resignation letter. This paved the way for the BJP and the Shinde faction to come to power. NCP state president Jayant Patil has reacted to this.

NCP president Sharad Pawar did not know that CM Uddhav Thackeray would resign. Earlier, he had advised Uddhav Thackeray not to resign. Sharad Pawar had formed a government by uniting the three parties for the development of the state. Worked for development in two and a half years. The state had got a Chief Minister committed to the welfare of the people. After realizing that there was no support from the rebel MLAs, he resigned, said Jayant Patil.

Uddhav Thackeray did a good job during the Corona period. This will continue to be in the public eye. Also, Sharad Pawar always supported the decision of the Chief Minister. In the future, all will sit together and decide the role. Some splinter MLAs of Shiv Sena are blaming Ajit Dada and NCP. However, in his constituency, the Mahavikas Aghadi government paid crores of rupees. Shiv Sena MLAs got such a huge amount of funds. So there is no truth in what they say. Rs 12,000 crore was given to Eknath Shinde's urban development department, said Jayant Patil.