Maharashtra Political Crisis: Shiv Sena launches action against rebel MLAs, writes letter to rebels

Shiv Sena has initiated action against the rebel MLAs and a letter has been sent to the rebel MLAs asking them to attend the meeting or else they will be disqualified. Shiv Sena has sent a letter to Patan MLA Shambhuraj Desai. In this letter, the MLAs have been told that action will be taken against then if they do not attend the meeting.

What does the letter say?

Shiv Sena's letter to Patan MLA and Minister Shambhuraj Desai states that the party is trying to destabilize the government by forming a party and considering the political situation in the state. An emergency meeting is scheduled for 5 p.m. It is important to note that this meeting requires your presence.

This notice has been sent on the e-mail address registered with the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly. In addition to that letter has also been sent through social media, WhatsApp and SMS. MLA cannot remain absent from this meeting unless they have given valid and sufficient reasons in writing.

If you do not attend this meeting, it will be deemed that you have a clear intention to voluntarily leave the Shiv Sena party and as a result you will be dealt with in accordance with the provisions regarding disqualification of members of the Indian Constitution.

The MVA government plunged into its gravest crisis early on Tuesday after Shiv Sena Minister Eknath Shinde suddenly revolted along with a group of Shiv Sena MLAs and Ministers, and reached Surat early on Tuesday morning. In a cryptic tweet, Eknath Shinde said "we will never cheat for power and never abandon teachings of Bal Thackeray".

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Wednesday hinted at the dissolution of Maharashtra Legislative Assembly amid the current political crisis in the state. He tweeted, "The ongoing political crisis in Maharashtra is heading to the dissolution of Vidhan Sabha.