Maharashtra Politics: New Shinde-Fadnavis cabinet to take oath on this day

After the independence of the state, all eyes are on the swearing in of the cabinet of the new government. The swearing-in ceremony of the ministers of this new government is likely to take place on July 12 or 13. A few days later, the assembly session will convene. Therefore, the new minister is likely to take office before this convention. Account allocation is expected to be discussed in the next couple of days.

Shiv Sena has witnessed the biggest uprising so far. Eknath Shinde, who is considered loyal to Shiv Sena, revolted against the party. Eknath Shinde has split the party and turned 40 MLAs to his side. After that, this group overthrew the Mahavikas Aghadi government led by Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray and formed a government with BJP. Eknath Shinde has become the Chief Minister and Devendra Fadnavis has become the Deputy Chief Minister in a dramatic manner. After that, everyone's attention is now on the swearing in of the new government.

The swearing-in ceremony of the Shinde-Fadnavis government is expected to take place on July 12 or 13. The Eknath Shinde faction and the BJP will discuss the allocation of accounts in the next two days. According to sources, the Shinde group will get some important accounts. The BJP is likely to get the Home and Revenue accounts. So, there is talk that the urban development and public works department will go to the Shinde group.

During the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance between 2014 and 2019, the BJP had the portfolios of Home, Revenue, Urban Development and Public Works. During the Mahavikas Aghadi government, the Home Department was with the NCP, the Revenue Department with the Congress and the Urban Development Department with the Shiv Sena.

