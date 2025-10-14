Maharashtra: Pregnant Woman Files Case After Boyfriend Refuses Marriage Over Caste

Maharashtra: Love turns horror for a pregnant girl who got refused by her lover due to caste. Girl met boy around 2 years ago and soon friendship turned into love. Boyfriend promised her of marriage, later girl discovered that she is pregnant and demanded to marry her as promised in January 2025. Man refused her to marry, based on this, a case of rape and atrocity was registered against accused, Sagar Dilip Belkar at the Cantonment Police Station in Padegaon.

According to the complaint of the 20-year-old victim, she met Sagar about 2 years ago. Friendship turned into love. Sagar had shown the girl a dream of marriage and established physical relations with her. In January 2025, when the girl asked about marriage, Sagar had promised to marry her. A few days ago, it was found that the girl was pregnant. She told Sagar about this. However, Sagar started to ignore from that day.

The girl constantly pressed for marriage. However, he threatened that if I tell my family about this matter, I will commit suicide. Due to this, the girl was under stress. After her condition deteriorated on Sunday, she was admitted to the Valley. In the morning, she gave birth to a girl. Still, Sagar did not contact her. The girl complained to Dr. Vivek Jadhav, in-charge of the Cantonment Police Station. He immediately registered a case against Sagar and arrested him. Inspector Jadhav said that the court had sent him to 4 days of police custody.