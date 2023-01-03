Maharashtra: Pro-Pakistan slogan raised during protest outside school in Bhiwandi

A pro-Pakistan slogan was raised during a protest outside a school in Bhiwandi city in Thane district of Maharashtra, police said rima facie, a student of the school who joined the protest along with other people on Monday raised the slogan hailing Pakistan, a police officer said.

According to a report of PTI, He said police arrested 17 persons, including five women, for staging the protest without permission under section 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code and the Maharashtra Police Act. Protesters alleged the school abruptly hiked fees and restricted some students from studies.