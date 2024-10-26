Maharashtra Rain Forecast: Cyclone Dana to Bring Rain to State and Mumbai from October 27

Cyclone Dana, which recently impacted West Bengal, is expected to bring rain to both the state and Mumbai this Diwali, replacing the anticipated drop in temperatures with unseasonal showers. According to meteorologist Manikrao Khule, the cyclone has caused significant disruption across affected regions, including Mumbai. Weather experts predict evening rain, with cloudy conditions likely to persist from October 27 to November 1.

Mumbai will experience mildly cool weather on October 25 and 26, though it won’t be especially cold. Meteorologist Ashraya Shetty noted that pleasant conditions are expected across the city and suburbs on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday nights and early mornings.

However, following Monday, rain is likely in the Konkan region and across the state, including Mumbai, during Diwali. Cooler weather is expected to set in only after November 15.